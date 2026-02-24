Home

Tata Punch.ev Walkaround- Everything You Need to Know

Detailed walkaround of the all-new Tata Punch.ev from Tata Motors covering design, features, charging, range and practicality. See why it’s a perfect affordable city EV.

In this video, we bring you a detailed walkaround of the all-new Tata Punch.ev, one of the most exciting electric micro SUVs from Tata Motors. We explore its bold exterior design, impressive road presence, and all the key highlights that make it stand out in the growing EV segment.

Built on the advanced acti.ev platform, the Punch.ev offers modern styling, premium features, and improved practicality. From the front design and alloy wheels to the rear styling and charging setup, this video covers every important detail you need to know.

If you are planning to buy an affordable electric SUV for city use with good range, features, and Tata’s trusted safety, this walkaround will help you understand what the Punch.ev offers.

