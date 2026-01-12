Home

Tata Punch Facelift 2026 Launching in India Tomorrow- Top Things You Need to Know

The 2026 Tata Punch facelift debuts with sharper styling, updated cabin, new features, added safety and a turbo-petrol option. Prices may start around ₹5.5–6 lakh, rivaling Exter, C3 and Magnite.

Tata Motors is set to introduce the 2026 Punch facelift in India tomorrow, this will be the first major update for the Punch since its launch. The new Punch has already surfaced on social media and has begun arriving at dealerships ahead of its official introduction.

The new Tata Punch facelift brings noticeable updates in exterior styling, cabin design, feature additions, and a new turbo-petrol engine option.

Exterior Design Update

The 2026 Tata Punch facelift retains its boxy stance but now looks sharper and more modern. Updates include slimmer LED DRLs, a redesigned grille, new LED headlamp, and revised front bumpers. The side profile remains largely unchanged, apart from the addition of new 16-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, the facelift introduces connected LED tail lamps and a refreshed bumper, giving the compact SUV a more SUV Stance.

Interior Layout Update

The cabin has undergone a noticeable transformation. It now features a new two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, some toggle switches. In interior you will also get a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Feature Upgrades

The Punch comes equipped with a 360-degree camera system, cruise control, and a sunroof. On the safety front, it offers six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a rear-view camera.

Pricing and Rivals

The 2026 Tata Punch facelift will be available in six colour options: Cyantafic Blue, Bengal Rouge, Caramel Yellow, Daytona Grey, Pristine White, and Coorg Clouds Silver. Prices will start at around ₹5.5–6 lakh (ex-showroom), placing it close to the Hyundai Exter. Some of the rivals of Punch are the Hyundai Exter, Citroën C3, Nissan Magnite

