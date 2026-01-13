By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Tata Punch Facelift Launched with 3 Engine Options, iCNG + AMT Steals the Show
Tata Punch 2026 facelift launches with i-CNG + AMT, making it India’s 1st compact SUV with CNG auto. Prices ₹5.59L–₹10.54L, updated design & cabin.
Tata Motors has launched the 2026 Tata Punch facelift in India. The key update is the iCNG + AMT powertrain, making the Punch India’s first compact SUV to offer a CNG engine with an automatic transmission.
The updated Punch is available with three engine options i.e Revotron petrol, turbo-petrol, and Revotron i-CNG. Prices start at ₹5.59 lakh (ex-showroom).
CNG + AMT
The i-CNG AMT variant is aimed at buyers looking for lower running costs and automatic transmission convenience. Tata uses a twin-cylinder CNG setup positioned under the boot floor, allowing for usable luggage space also the spare wheel is mounted underneath.
•Boot space (Petrol): 366 litres
•Boot space (i-CNG): 210 litres
More Updates
The Punch facelift features a revised cabin layout with ambient lighting, a dual-tone dashboard, updated seat cushioning, a two-spoke steering wheel, touch-based climate controls, and a flat rear floor.
Exterior changes include updated LED DRLs, a revised front grille, 16-inch alloy wheels and connected LED tail lamps at the rear.
Variants and Prices
2026 Tata Punch Facelift i-CNG Manual Prices (Ex-showroom)
•Smart – ₹6.69 lakh
•Pure – ₹7.49 lakh
•Pure + – ₹7.99 lakh
•Pure + S – ₹8.34 lakh
•Adventure – ₹8.59 lakh
•Adventure S – ₹8.94 lakh
•Accomplished – ₹9.29 lakh
•Accomplished + S – ₹9.54 lakh
2026 Tata Punch Facelift i-CNG AMT Prices (Ex-showroom)
•Pure + – ₹8.54 lakh
•Adventure – ₹9.14 lakh
•Adventure S – ₹9.49 lakh
•Accomplished + S – ₹10.54 lakh
