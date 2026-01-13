Home

Tata Punch Facelift Launched with 3 Engine Options, iCNG + AMT Steals the Show

Tata Punch 2026 facelift launches with i-CNG + AMT, making it India’s 1st compact SUV with CNG auto. Prices ₹5.59L–₹10.54L, updated design & cabin.

Tata Motors has launched the 2026 Tata Punch facelift in India. The key update is the iCNG + AMT powertrain, making the Punch India’s first compact SUV to offer a CNG engine with an automatic transmission.

The updated Punch is available with three engine options i.e Revotron petrol, turbo-petrol, and Revotron i-CNG. Prices start at ₹5.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

CNG + AMT

The i-CNG AMT variant is aimed at buyers looking for lower running costs and automatic transmission convenience. Tata uses a twin-cylinder CNG setup positioned under the boot floor, allowing for usable luggage space also the spare wheel is mounted underneath.

•Boot space (Petrol): 366 litres

•Boot space (i-CNG): 210 litres

More Updates

The Punch facelift features a revised cabin layout with ambient lighting, a dual-tone dashboard, updated seat cushioning, a two-spoke steering wheel, touch-based climate controls, and a flat rear floor.

Exterior changes include updated LED DRLs, a revised front grille, 16-inch alloy wheels and connected LED tail lamps at the rear.

Variants and Prices

2026 Tata Punch Facelift i-CNG Manual Prices (Ex-showroom)

•Smart – ₹6.69 lakh

•Pure – ₹7.49 lakh

•Pure + – ₹7.99 lakh

•Pure + S – ₹8.34 lakh

•Adventure – ₹8.59 lakh

•Adventure S – ₹8.94 lakh

•Accomplished – ₹9.29 lakh

•Accomplished + S – ₹9.54 lakh

2026 Tata Punch Facelift i-CNG AMT Prices (Ex-showroom)

•Pure + – ₹8.54 lakh

•Adventure – ₹9.14 lakh

•Adventure S – ₹9.49 lakh

•Accomplished + S – ₹10.54 lakh

