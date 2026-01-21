Home

Tata Punch Facelift: What’s New & What’s Changed?

The Tata Punch Facelift gets refreshed styling, upgraded interiors, new features, and improved comfort, making it a modern, practical, and city-friendly entry-level SUV.

The Tata Punch Facelift brings subtle exterior updates, refreshed interiors, and upgraded features for improved comfort and usability. With modern styling, enhanced infotainment, and practical safety additions, the updated Punch continues to offer a compact, city-friendly SUV experience, making it a strong contender in the entry-level SUV segment.