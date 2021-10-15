New Delhi: Tata Motors will launch the all-new Tata Punch in India on October 18, 2021. The bookings for the sub-compact SUV had opened on October 4, 2021, for a token amount of Rs 21,000. Now the automaker is offering the Tata Punch in four variants or personas (Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative), which have been specially curated to meet to requirements of different individuals. Let us discuss them in detail.Also Read - Another Feather In Tata Motors' Cap, Tata Punch Receives 5-Star Safety Rating From Global NCAP
Tata Punch Pure
The Pure persona is for those who want the car in its basic form without many bells and whistles. It has the following features.
- Humanity chrome line
- LED indicators
- Painted bumpers
- Door, wheel arch and sill cladding
- Black door handles
- 90-degree door opening
- Tilt steering
- Front power windows
- Engine start/stop
- Rear flat floor
- Central locking with key
- Dual airbags
- ISOFIX provision
- ABS with EBD
- Brake sway control
Tata Motors is providing Rhythm pack option with the Pure persona and it offers the following features.
- Floating 4-inch infotainment
- 4 speakers with steering audio controls
The Pure persona has Orcus White and Daytona Grey colour options.
The Tata Punch only has a single engine option in the form of a 1.2-litre Revotron naturally-aspirated petrol unit that produces 86PS of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. The engine can be paired either with a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT, with the AMT options having a Traction-Pro mode. The Pure persona only has a manual transmission option.
Tata Punch Adventure
As the name suggests, the Adventure persona is basically for those who are adventure seekers and indulge in outdoor activities. Below are the additional features you get in Adventure persona over Pure persona.
- Follow-me-home headlamps
- Body-coloured ORVMs and door handles
- Electrically-adjustable ORVMs
- Full wheel covers
- Central remote locking with flip key
- All power windows
- Anti-glare IRVM
- Floating 4-inch infotainment
- Steering mounted controls
- 4 speakers
- USB charging port
The customers can go for Rhythm pack with the Adventure persona as well. However, the features here include
- 7-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment
- 2 tweeters
- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Rear camera
The Adventure persona has Orcus White, Daytona Grey, Tropical Mist and Atomic Orange colour options. The powertrain options in the Adventure persona include 1.2-litre petrol MT and 1.2-litre petrol AMT.
Tata Punch Accomplished
The Accomplished persona has been designed keeping in mind the city dwellers and their requirements. It has most of the premium features that you can think about in a car of this segment. Over and above the features of the Adventure persona, the Accomplished persona also gets
- Front fog lamps
- LED tail lamps
- 15-inch hyper style wheels
- Height-adjustable driver seat
- Push button start/stop
- Floating 7-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment
- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- 4 speakers and 2 tweeters
- Reverse parking camera
- Cruise control
- Traction-Pro mode (AMT only)
The Accomplished persona can be customised with Dazzle pack, which includes
- Projector headlamps
- LED DRLs
- A pillar black tape
- 16-inch diamond-cut alloys
The Accomplished persona is available in Orcus White, Daytona Grey, Tropical Mist, Atomic Orange and Meteor Bronze colour options. With the 1.2-litre petrol engine, you get both 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT options.
Tata Punch Creative
The Creative persona is meant for the tech-savvy, new-age buyers. It is the fully-loaded trim of the Tata Punch and offers the following features over the Accomplished persona.
- Projector headlamps
- Auto headlamps
- LED DRLs
- Rain sensing wipers
- Auto folding ORVMs
- 16-inch diamond-cut alloys
- Roof rails
- 7-inch semi-digital TFT instrument panel
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob
- Fully automatic temperature control
- Cooled glove box
- Rear wiper and washer
- Rear defogger
- Puddle lamps
- Rear seat arm rest
The Creative persona gets iRA pack as an option. The iRA pack offers iRA connected car technology with more than 25 connectivity features.
The Creative persona has seven colour options, all of them being dual-tone. They are Orcus White (black roof), Daytona Grey (black roof), Tropical Mist (black roof), Atomic Orange (black roof), Meteor Bronze (black roof), Tornado Blue (white roof) and Calypso Red (white roof). You can have the 1.2-litre petrol engine either with a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT.
The Tata Punch has achieved a 5-star rating for adult occupant protection and a 4-star rating for child occupant protection in Global NCAP’s latest crash tests. We are expecting it to be launched in the price range of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Following its introduction, the Tata Punch will lock horns with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.