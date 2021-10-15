New Delhi: Tata Motors will launch the all-new Tata Punch in India on October 18, 2021. The bookings for the sub-compact SUV had opened on October 4, 2021, for a token amount of Rs 21,000. Now the automaker is offering the Tata Punch in four variants or personas (Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative), which have been specially curated to meet to requirements of different individuals. Let us discuss them in detail.Also Read - Another Feather In Tata Motors' Cap, Tata Punch Receives 5-Star Safety Rating From Global NCAP

Tata Punch Pure

The Pure persona is for those who want the car in its basic form without many bells and whistles. It has the following features. Also Read - Tata Punch Launch In India On October 18. Here Are All Details About Sub-Compact SUV

Humanity chrome line

LED indicators

Painted bumpers

Door, wheel arch and sill cladding

Black door handles

90-degree door opening

Tilt steering

Front power windows

Engine start/stop

Rear flat floor

Central locking with key

Dual airbags

ISOFIX provision

ABS with EBD

Brake sway control

Tata Motors is providing Rhythm pack option with the Pure persona and it offers the following features. Also Read - Tata Punch Review, First Drive: Has All The Potential To Become Tata’s Best-Seller

Floating 4-inch infotainment

4 speakers with steering audio controls

The Pure persona has Orcus White and Daytona Grey colour options.

The Tata Punch only has a single engine option in the form of a 1.2-litre Revotron naturally-aspirated petrol unit that produces 86PS of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. The engine can be paired either with a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT, with the AMT options having a Traction-Pro mode. The Pure persona only has a manual transmission option.

Tata Punch Adventure

As the name suggests, the Adventure persona is basically for those who are adventure seekers and indulge in outdoor activities. Below are the additional features you get in Adventure persona over Pure persona.

Follow-me-home headlamps

Body-coloured ORVMs and door handles

Electrically-adjustable ORVMs

Full wheel covers

Central remote locking with flip key

All power windows

Anti-glare IRVM

Floating 4-inch infotainment

Steering mounted controls

4 speakers

USB charging port

The customers can go for Rhythm pack with the Adventure persona as well. However, the features here include

7-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment

2 tweeters

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Rear camera

The Adventure persona has Orcus White, Daytona Grey, Tropical Mist and Atomic Orange colour options. The powertrain options in the Adventure persona include 1.2-litre petrol MT and 1.2-litre petrol AMT.

Tata Punch Accomplished

The Accomplished persona has been designed keeping in mind the city dwellers and their requirements. It has most of the premium features that you can think about in a car of this segment. Over and above the features of the Adventure persona, the Accomplished persona also gets

Front fog lamps

LED tail lamps

15-inch hyper style wheels

Height-adjustable driver seat

Push button start/stop

Floating 7-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

4 speakers and 2 tweeters

Reverse parking camera

Cruise control

Traction-Pro mode (AMT only)

The Accomplished persona can be customised with Dazzle pack, which includes

Projector headlamps

LED DRLs

A pillar black tape

16-inch diamond-cut alloys

The Accomplished persona is available in Orcus White, Daytona Grey, Tropical Mist, Atomic Orange and Meteor Bronze colour options. With the 1.2-litre petrol engine, you get both 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT options.

Tata Punch Creative

The Creative persona is meant for the tech-savvy, new-age buyers. It is the fully-loaded trim of the Tata Punch and offers the following features over the Accomplished persona.

Projector headlamps

Auto headlamps

LED DRLs

Rain sensing wipers

Auto folding ORVMs

16-inch diamond-cut alloys

Roof rails

7-inch semi-digital TFT instrument panel

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

Fully automatic temperature control

Cooled glove box

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Puddle lamps

Rear seat arm rest

The Creative persona gets iRA pack as an option. The iRA pack offers iRA connected car technology with more than 25 connectivity features.

The Creative persona has seven colour options, all of them being dual-tone. They are Orcus White (black roof), Daytona Grey (black roof), Tropical Mist (black roof), Atomic Orange (black roof), Meteor Bronze (black roof), Tornado Blue (white roof) and Calypso Red (white roof). You can have the 1.2-litre petrol engine either with a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT.

The Tata Punch has achieved a 5-star rating for adult occupant protection and a 4-star rating for child occupant protection in Global NCAP’s latest crash tests. We are expecting it to be launched in the price range of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Following its introduction, the Tata Punch will lock horns with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.