Home

Car And Bike

Tata Punch iCNG Launched At Rs 7.10 Lakh, Gets Voice-Activated Electric Sunroof; Check Specifications

Tata Punch iCNG Launched At Rs 7.10 Lakh, Gets Voice-Activated Electric Sunroof; Check Specifications

The Punch CNG is available in three trims – Pure, Adventure and Accomplished – with the latter two also getting the optional packages as is offered with the regular Punch.

Tata Punch iCNG Launched At Rs 7.10 Lakh, Gets Voice-Activated Electric Sunroof; Check Features, Specs

New Delhi: Tata Motors has officially launched the Punch CNG at a starting price of Rs 7.10 lakh, and going up to Rs 9.68 lakh for the top-spec variant (ex-showroom, Delhi). The car was first displayed at the Auto Expo 2023 in January. Ahead of the price announcement, many dealerships across the country started accepting orders of the same.

Trending Now

The Punch iCNG is available in three trims – Pure, Adventure and Accomplished – with the latter two also getting the optional packages as is offered with the regular Punch. It will have twin-cylinder CNG tech borrowed from the Altroz CNG.

The Punch CNG sees no exterior design changes, apart from the addition of the ‘iCNG’ badge on the tailgate, like on the other Tata CNG models.

Tata Punch CNG powertrain

The Punch CNG will be powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder, NA petrol engine coupled with a factory-fitted CNG kit. The motor, in the CNG mode, is tuned to produce 76bhp and 97Nm of torque while being paired to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Like other models in the carmaker’s CNG line-up, the Punch can also be started directly in CNG mode, a feature is not offered by Maruti or Hyundai.

These two cylinders are tucked under the boot floor, thus, liberating more storage space for the boot.

Tata Punch CNG Features, Interior

The Punch in CNG guise will come loaded with six airbags, projector headlamps, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, seven-inch infotainment system, automatic climate control, voice-activated electric sunroof, rain sensing wipers, 7.0-inch touchscreen and digital driver’s display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, an engine start/stop button, automatic climate control, automatic projector headlamps, and a height-adjustable driver’s seat.

Tata Punch CNG Price list

Punch iCNG Price in INR Pure 7,09,900 Adventure 7,84,900 Adventure Rhythm 8,19,900 Accomplished 8,84,900 Accomplished Dazzle S 9,67,900

It also gets additional updates such as the voice-enabled single-pane sunroof, a USB type-C charging port, and front armrests.

Tata Punch iCNG will lock horns with the CNG variants of Hyundai Exter and Maruti Suzuki Swift.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Car and Bike News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES