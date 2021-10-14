Tata Punch Launch: Tata Motors will launch the Tata Punch in India on October 18, 2021. The sub-compact SUV was earlier scheduled to be introduced in the country on October 20, 2021. The Tata Punch will be the smallest model in the automaker’s SUV line-up, which also includes the Tata Nexon, Tata Harrier and the flagship Tata Safari.Also Read - Tata Punch Review, First Drive: Has All The Potential To Become Tata’s Best-Seller

Tata Punch Features

The Tata Punch comes with the automaker’s signature ‘Humanity Line’. It gets projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, rain sensing wipers, auto-fold ORVMs, C pillar-housed rear door handles and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The vehicle has 90-degree opening doors and comfortable seats. Its cabin is loaded with bells and whistles like 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, fully automatic temperature control, semi-digital instrument cluster with 7-inch coloured TFT display, multi-function steering wheel, height-adjustable driver seat, push-button start and cooled glove box. Also available is the cruise control feature. With the iRA connected car technology, you get 25+ connectivity features. Also Read - Tata Punch Launch In India On October 20. All Details Inside

The Tata Punch is built on the same ALFA (agile light flexible advanced) architecture on which the Tata Altroz is based. The sub-compact SUV boasts safety features like dual airbags, ABS with EBD and corner safety control, child seat ISOFIX anchor points, reverse parking camera, tyre puncture repair kit and segment-first brake sway control. Also Read - Tata Punch Unveiled, Expected To Punch Much Above Its Weight

CLICK HERE TO READ TATA PUNCH REVIEW

Tata Punch Specifications

The Tata Punch employs the 1.2-litre Revotron naturally-aspirated petrol engine that produces 86PS of maximum power at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of peak torque at 3,300rpm. The engine can be had either with a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. The Punch can be driven in City mode or Eco mode. The AMT variants have Traction-Pro mode as well.

The sub-compact SUV measures 3,827mm in length, 1,945mm in width (with mirrors) and 1,615mm in height. It has a 2,445mm long wheelbase and 187mm high ground clearance. Its boot can accommodate up to 366 litres of luggage.

Tata Punch Variants

The Tata Punch is available in Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative variants. There are different option packs on offer as well to personalise your car. For Pure and Adventure variants, there is Rhythm pack. You can go for Dazzle pack with Accomplished variant. The top-spec Creative variant has iRA pack.