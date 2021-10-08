Tata Punch Launch: Tata Motors had unveiled the new Tata Punch on October 4, 2021. The sub-compact SUV will be launched in India on October 20, 2021. The new Tata Punch is expected to add more teeth to Tata Motors’ ‘New Forever’ range of cars and SUVs, which already includes the Tata Tiago, Tata Tigor, Tata Altroz, Tata Nexon, Tata Harrier and the flagship Tata Safari.Also Read - Tata Punch Unveiled, Expected To Punch Much Above Its Weight

Tata Punch Bookings

The bookings for the new Tata Punch are already underway. You can book one for yourself by visiting a Tata Motors showroom or through the automaker's website for a token amount of Rs 21,000.

Tata Punch Price

We are expecting the new Tata Punch to be priced between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Punch Variants

The new Tata Punch has four distinct personas or variants — Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. The automaker is offering different custom packs as well — Rhythm for Pure and Adventure personas, Dazzle for Accomplished persona and iRA for Creative persona.

Tata Punch Features

In terms of features, the new Tata Punch boasts projector headlamps, LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, roof rails, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, Granite Black dashboard with Glacier Grey inserts, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shift knob, 7-inch Harman infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, semi-digital instrument cluster with 7-inch TFT, fully-automatic temperature control, six-way adjustable driver seat, push-button start, cooled glove box, cruise control and iRA connected car technology.

Tata Punch Specifications

At the heart of the new Tata Punch is a new-gen 1.2-litre Revotron naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 86PS of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. The engine can be paired either with a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. Tata Motors is providing segment-first Traction-Pro mode with the AMT options. You can drive the sub-compact SUV either in City mode or Eco mode. The Punch has a ground clearance of 187mm and a water-wading capacity of 370mm. Its boot can accommodate up to 366 litres of luggage.