New Delhi: Tata Motors will launch the Tata Punch in India today. The sub-compact SUV will bolster the automaker’s SUV line-up that also includes the Tata Nexon, Tata Harrier and Tata Safari. You can read our TATA PUNCH REVIEW, FIRST DRIVE here. Before the Tata Punch launch officially takes place, here are some important details you should know about it.Also Read - Tata Punch Has Variants To Match Your Personality. Details Inside

Tata Punch Price In India

We are expecting the Tata Punch price to start at Rs 5 lakh and go up to Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Also Read - Another Feather In Tata Motors' Cap, Tata Punch Receives 5-Star Safety Rating From Global NCAP

Tata Punch Rivals In India

At its expected price range, the major rivals of the Tata Punch will be the Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. Also Read - Tata Punch Launch In India On October 18. Here Are All Details About Sub-Compact SUV

Tata Punch Bookings

The Tata Punch bookings had opened on October 4, 2021. You can book the sub-compact SUV for yourself at any Tata Motors dealership or via the automaker’s official website for a token amount of Rs 21,000.

Tata Punch Variants

The Tata Punch is being offered in four personas (variants) — Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative.

Tata Punch Colours

Following are the variant-wise colour options available in the Tata Punch

Pure – Orcus White and Daytona Grey

Adventure – Orcus White, Daytona Grey, Tropical Mist and Atomic Orange

Accomplished – Orcus White, Daytona Grey, Tropical Mist, Atomic Orange and Meteor Bronze

Creative – Orcus White (black roof), Daytona Grey (black roof), Tropical Mist (black roof), Atomic Orange (black roof), Meteor Bronze (black roof), Tornado Blue (white roof) and Calypso Red (white roof)

Tata Punch Features

On the exteriors, the Tata Punch boasts features like projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, rain sensing wipers, auto-fold ORVMs, C pillar-housed rear door handles and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The vehicle gets 90-degree opening doors. Its cabin is loaded with features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatible), automatic temperature control, semi-digital instrument cluster with 7-inch coloured TFT display, multi-function steering wheel, height-adjustable driver seat, push-button start and cooled glove box. It also comes with cruise control feature. The iRA connected car technology offers more than 25 connectivity features.

The Tata Punch is built on the ALFA (agile light flexible advanced) architecture. It recently achieved a 5-star rating for adult occupant protection and a 4-star rating for child occupant protection in Global NCAP’s latest crash tests. It is equipped with safety features like dual airbags, ABS with EBD and corner safety control, child seat ISOFIX anchor points, reverse parking camera, tyre puncture repair kit and segment-first brake sway control.

Tata Punch Specifications (Engine & Transmission)

Under the hood of the Tata Punch is a 1.2-litre Revotron naturally-aspirated petrol engine that produces 86PS of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. The engine can be paired either with a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. The sub-compact SUV has City and Eco driving modes. With the AMT options, you also get Traction-Pro mode.

Tata Punch Dimensions

The Tata Punch measures 3,827mm in length, 1,945mm in width (with mirrors) and 1,615mm in height. It has a 2,445mm long wheelbase and a 187mm high ground clearance. Its boot capacity is claimed to be up to 366 litres.

Tata Punch Option Packs

Following are the variant-wise custom packs available with the Tata Punch.