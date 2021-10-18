Tata Punch Launch Live: The new Tata Punch will be launched in India today. With the Punch, Tata Motors is creating an all-new segment – sub-compact SUV. We have already driven the Tata Punch. And we must say that this small SUV packs a powerful punch with its design, features and overall specifications. It is spacious as well. The Tata Punch is being offered in four Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative personas or variants. Then there are different customisation packs in case you want to add more bells and whistles to the vehicle. We believe that the major rivals of the Tata Punch in the Indian market will be the Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, both vehicles being the sales volume drivers for their respective companies. Tata Motors already sells some pretty popular SUVs like the Tata Nexon, Tata Harrier and Tata Safari. The new Tata Punch will definitely boost the SUV portfolio of the company.Also Read - Tata Punch Launch In India Today, Here Are Important Details You Should Know

We will be bringing all the live updates related to the Tata Punch launch today for you. Stay tuned. Also Read - Tata Punch Has Variants To Match Your Personality. Details Inside