Tata Punch Launch Live: The new Tata Punch has been launched in India. Its price starts at Rs 5.49 lakh and goes up to Rs 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-spec variant. The price range is introductory and valid till December 31, 2021. There are different custom packs for every variant with their price ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 45,000. With the Punch, Tata Motors is creating an all-new segment – sub-compact SUV. We have already driven the Tata Punch. And we must say that this small SUV packs a powerful punch with its design, features and overall specifications. It is spacious as well. We believe that the major rivals of the Tata Punch in the Indian market will be the Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, both vehicles being the sales volume drivers for their respective companies. Tata Motors already sells some pretty popular SUVs like the Tata Nexon, Tata Harrier and Tata Safari. The new Tata Punch is sure to bolster the SUV portfolio of the company.

Live Updates

  • 11:31 AM IST
    The Tata Punch buyers can personalise their car with different custom packs. The Pure and Adventure variants have Rhythm pack. The Accomplished variant has Dazzle pack and the Creative variant has iRA pack.

    Rhythm pack – Rs 35,000
    Dazzle pack – Rs 45,000
    iRA pack – Rs 30,000
  • 11:24 AM IST
    The new Tata Punch has been launched in India. Price starts at Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Below are the variant-wise Tata Punch prices (ex-showroom, Delhi).

    Pure 1.2L Petrol MT – Rs 5.49 lakh
    Adventure 1.2L Petrol MT – Rs 6.39 lakh
    Adventure 1.2L Petrol MT – Rs 6.99 lakh
    Accomplished 1.2L Petrol MT – Rs 7.29 lakh
    Accomplished 1.2L Petrol AMT – Rs 7.89 lakh
    Creative 1.2L Petrol MT – Rs 8.49 lakh
    Creative 1.2L Petrol AMT – Rs 9.09 lakh

    The above-mentioned prices are introductory and valid till December 31, 2021, only.
  • 11:15 AM IST

    After the Nexon and the Altroz, the Punch has become Tata Motors’ third car to receive a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP. While the Punch has achieved a 5-star rating for adult occupant protection, it has garnered a 4-star rating for child occupant protection in Global NCAP’s latest crash tests.

  • 11:10 AM IST

    The new Tata Punch measures 3,827mm in length, 1,945mm in
    width (with mirrors) and 1,615mm in height. It has a 2,445mm long wheelbase.
    The claimed boot space for the vehicle is up to 366 litres. Its ground
    clearance is 187mm.

  • 11:06 AM IST

    Tata Motors’ ‘New Forever’ range of passenger vehicles
    offers cohesive and contemporary design. The models like the Tata Tiago, Tata
    Tigor, Tata Altroz, Tata Nexon, Tata Harrier and Tata Safari are quite high on
    safety standards as well.