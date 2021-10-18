Tata Punch Launch Live: The new Tata Punch has been launched in India. Its price starts at Rs 5.49 lakh and goes up to Rs 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-spec variant. The price range is introductory and valid till December 31, 2021. There are different custom packs for every variant with their price ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 45,000. With the Punch, Tata Motors is creating an all-new segment – sub-compact SUV. We have already driven the Tata Punch. And we must say that this small SUV packs a powerful punch with its design, features and overall specifications. It is spacious as well. We believe that the major rivals of the Tata Punch in the Indian market will be the Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, both vehicles being the sales volume drivers for their respective companies. Tata Motors already sells some pretty popular SUVs like the Tata Nexon, Tata Harrier and Tata Safari. The new Tata Punch is sure to bolster the SUV portfolio of the company.Also Read - Tata Punch Launch In India Today, Here Are Important Details You Should Know

Thank you for tuning into our live coverage of the Tata Punch launch. You can read our TATA PUNCH REVIEW here. Also Read - Tata Punch Has Variants To Match Your Personality. Details Inside