Tata Punch Launch: Tata Motors today launched the new Tata Punch in India at a starting price of Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). For the top-of-the-line variant, you will have to shell out Rs 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). With the introduction of the new Tata Punch, Tata Motors now has seven models in its ‘New forever’ passenger vehicle range, which also includes the Tata Tiago, Tata Tigor, Tata Altroz, Tata Nexon, Tata Harrier and Tata Safari. The custom packs for the new Tata Punch are priced between Rs 30,000 and Rs 45,000.Also Read - Tata Punch Launch Live Updates: Price Announcement, All Other Important Details

The new Tata Punch is powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron naturally-aspirated petrol engine. The new-generation 3-cylinder mill develops 86PS of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. You can have it either with a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. The AMT options have a Traction-Pro mode as well. Also Read - Tata Punch Launch In India Today, Here Are Important Details You Should Know

Tata Punch Price

The new Tata Punch is available in four personas or variants (Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative). Following are the variant-wise Tata Punch prices (ex-showroom, Delhi). Also Read - Tata Punch Has Variants To Match Your Personality. Details Inside

Pure 1.2L Petrol MT – Rs 5.49 lakh

Adventure 1.2L Petrol MT – Rs 6.39 lakh

Adventure 1.2L Petrol AMT – Rs 6.99 lakh

Accomplished 1.2L Petrol MT – Rs 7.29 lakh

Accomplished 1.2L Petrol AMT – Rs 7.89 lakh

Creative 1.2L Petrol MT – Rs 8.49 lakh

Creative 1.2L Petrol AMT – Rs 9.09 lakh

The above-mentioned prices are introductory and valid till December 31, 2021, only. The AMT variants are available at a premium of Rs 60,000 over their MT counterparts.

Tata Punch Custom Pack Price

The Tata Punch buyers can personalise their car with different custom packs. The Pure and Adventure variants have Rhythm pack. The Accomplished variant has Dazzle pack and the Creative variant has iRA pack. Below are the prices of different custom packs.

Rhythm pack – Rs 35,000

Dazzle pack – Rs 45,000

iRA pack – Rs 30,000

“With Punch, we have created entirely new category altogether to address a growing need for a small-in-size cars with a true SUV character. Designed under Impact 2.0 design language, the Punch is stunning, bold SUV. It’s tall stance, high ground clearance and commanding driving position provide an exhilarating driving experience even while navigating all the unexpected challenges that Indian roads throw one’s way. The class-leading comfort, advanced infotainment and connectivity match the high expectations of the increasingly discerning Indian car-buyers,” Tata Motors PVBU (passenger vehicles business unit) President Shailesh Chandra said.

“Even ahead of its launch, the Punch has already got off to a great start by bagging the GNCAP 5-star rating for safety. This is a proud moment for us not only as an entity but also as an Indian carmaker as we continue to deliver on our promise of safety with almost every new product in the market. We are extremely confident that with the kind of differentiation, the feature package and the absolute safety the Punch has to offer, it will definitely make its mark in the dynamic Indian car market in the days to come,” he added.

The new Tata Punch is Tata Motors’ third car to receive a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP, after the Tata Nexon and the Tata Altroz. The sub-compact SUV garnered a 5-star safety rating for adult occupant protection and a 4-star safety rating for child occupant protection in Global NCAP’s latest crash tests.

Based on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture, the Tata Punch is built using over 40 per cent high-strength steel. It is 3,827mm long, 1,945mm wide (with mirrors) and 1,615mm tall. It has a 2,445mm long wheelbase and a 187mm high ground clearance. Its claimed boot space is up to 366 litres. The sub-compact SUV’s water-wading capacity is 370mm. It has a 20.3-degree approach angle, 37.6-degree departure angle and 22.2-degree ramp over angle.