New Delhi: Tata Motors has launched the Tata Punch in India. Its major rivals in the country will be the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. Now Swift and Grand i10 Nios are very important sales volume drivers for their respective companies. Even Ignis churns out decent sales numbers every month. Let us check out how the Tata Punch fares against the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios in terms of prices.Also Read - Tata Punch Launched In India, Starting Price Of Rs 5.49 Lakh Valid Till December 31 Only

The Tata Punch comes with a NA (naturally aspirated) petrol engine only. Even the Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Maruti Suzuki Ignis have a single NA petrol mill at their disposal. However, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has a range of motor choices, including NA petrol, bi-fuel (petrol + CNG), turbocharged petrol and diesel. We will keep our price comparison to NA petrol engine option of the four models. Also Read - Tata Punch Launch In India Today, Here Are Important Details You Should Know

At the heart of the Tata Punch is a 3-cylinder 1.2-litre Revotron NA petrol engine that develops 86PS of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. The engine can be paired either with a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. The Tata Punch is priced between Rs 5.49 lakh and Rs 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Also Read - Tata Punch Has Variants To Match Your Personality. Details Inside

The Maruti Suzuki Swift employs a 4-cylinder 1.2-litre K-Series Dual-Jet Dual-VVT NA petrol engine that produces 90PS of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT. The Maruti Suzuki Swift orice starts at Rs 5.85 lakh and goes up to Rs 8.67 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Under the hood of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis is a 4-cylinder 1.2-litre K-Series VVT NA petrol engine that churns out 83PS of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. The engine can be had with a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is available in the price range of Rs 5.10 lakh to Rs 7.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is powered by a 4-cylinder 1.2-litre Kappa Dual-VTVT NA petrol engine that generates 83PS of maximum power and 114Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed MT with an option for a 5-speed AMT. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios sits in the price bracket of Rs 5.28 lakh to Rs 7.91 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Tata Punch: Rs 5.49 lakh – Rs 9.09 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Swift: Rs 5.85 lakh – Rs 8.67 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Rs 5.10 lakh – Rs 7.47 lakh

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Rs 5.28 lakh – Rs 7.91 lakh

(All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi)