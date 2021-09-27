Tata Punch Price: The new Tata Punch will be unveiled on October 4, 2021. With SUVs being the most preferred four-wheelers in India at present, it is a very wise move on the part of the automaker to add a more affordable option to its SUV line-up, which already includes some popular names like the Tata Nexon, Tata Harrier and the flagship Tata Safari. With the new Tata Punch micro-SUV, we are expecting Tata Motors to attract customers thinking about buying the Maruti Suzuki Swift or the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. Don’t go by the ‘micro-SUV’ tag, we believe that the Punch has its eyes firmly set on the Swift and the Grand i10 Nios, which are two of the largest-selling cars in the country and categorised as hatchbacks.Also Read - Tata Punch Unveil On October 4, Expected Price, Bookings, Rivals, Features, Specifications, All Other Details

The new Tata Punch is for sure going to be priced very competitively. We are expecting it to sit in the price bracket of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom). If you look at the competition, the Maruti Suzuki Swift is priced between Rs 5.85 lakh and Rs 8.67 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is priced from Rs 5.28 lakh to Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). At a starting price of Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom), the Punch can undercut both Swift and Grand i10 Nios.

The new Tata Punch is Tata Motors' first SUV based on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture. Like several other SUVs (Harrier and Safari) of the automaker, the Punch has also been developed under Impact 2.0 design language.

In terms of the exterior design, the new Tata Punch amalgamates the elements of the Tata Harrier and the Tata Nexon. In profile, it does look like a micro Harrier. There is an upright grille. The split headlamp setup is Harrier-inspired. There is ample use of black cladding on the sides. The blacked-out pillars give the Punch a floating-roof design. It sits on 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The rear of the Punch has some similarities with that of the Nexon, be it with regard to the tailgate design or the shape of the tail-lamps.

The cabin of the new Tata Punch looks quite premium and is stacked with features. The dashboard and door trims have a dual-tone treatment. It gets a floating touchscreen infotainment system, somewhat similar to what you have already seen in the Tata Altroz and the Tata Nexon. The air vents are surrounded by blue accents. Also available are features like a flat-bottom multi-function steering and a semi-digital instrument cluster.

With regard to the powertrain options, the new Tata Punch is expected to be offered with a Revotron 1.2-litre petrol engine that develops 86PS of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque, with the transmission choices being a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT.