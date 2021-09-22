Tata Punch SUV: SUVs are the in thing in the Indian automotive industry at present. Every carmaker wants to introduce one right now. Tata Motors, which is primarily known for its SUVs, is gearing up to launch the Tata Punch SUV in India this festive season. While details about the exteriors of the Punch were shared earlier, we now have official information about the interiors of the SUV.Also Read - Tata Punch SUV Spied At Dealer Yard, More Features Revealed Ahead Of Festive Season Launch

At first glance, the Tata Punch SUV’s cabin looks modern with contemporary bells and whistles. The dashboard and door trims have a dual-tone treatment with a mix of grey and white plastic. Like the Nexon and the Altroz, the Punch also has a floating touchscreen infotainment system. The air vents have been placed horizontally and are surrounded by blue accents, which in a way gives the dashboard a nice-looking triple-tone look. The flat-bottom multi-function steering wheel houses controls for audio and voice. The cruise control feature can also be operated via the steering wheel, which is quite similar in design to what we have seen in the Nexon and the Altroz. The instrument cluster is a semi-digital unit like the one present in the Altroz. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Swift Reaches Sales Milestone Of 25 Lakh Units Since Launch In 2005

The Tata Punch SUV is Tata Motors’ first SUV built on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture. It has been developed under Impact 2.0 design language. Its exteriors are characterised by features like a broad upright grille, split headlamp setup with LED DRLs, LED taillamps, blacked-out pillars, heavy use of black cladding and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

So far as engine and transmission options are concerned, the Tata Punch SUV is expected to come with a Revotron 1.2-litre petrol engine (86PS of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque) with 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT choices.

The Tata Punch SUV is expected to be priced in India between Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). Going by its expected price, the Punch will rival not only the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the KUV100 NXT, but also the Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.