New Delhi: Tata Motors is gearing up for the Tata Punch SUV launch in India. Based on the HBX Concept, which was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020, the Punch is scheduled to be introduced in the country during this festive season. However, the Tata Punch SUV has been spied at a dealer yard ahead of its launch and now we have more details to share about it.Also Read - Top Upcoming Cars In September 2021: Volkswagen Taigun, New-Gen Force Gurkha, Ford EcoSport Facelift, MG Astor, Tata Punch, Audi e-tron GT

Also Read - Tata’s Smallest SUV Tata Punch (HBX) To Be Launched in India: Price, Features Revealed | Watch Video

The Punch is Tata Motors’ maiden SUV built on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture. It has been developed under Impact 2.0 design language.

One glance at the Tata Punch will make you feel that it is a mini Tata Harrier. The broad-looking grille is more upright. The split headlamp setup is quite like what we have seen on the Harrier with LED DRLs sitting at the top and the main headlamp cluster placed below on the bumper. There is heavy use of black cladding on the sides. The blacked-out pillars accord the vehicle a floating-roof design. The SUV sits on 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The rear of the Tata Punch has some similarities with that of the Tata Nexon, be it with regard to the tailgate design or the shape of the tail-lamps.

The cabin of the Tata Punch SUV has a dual-tone treatment. Like several Tata cars, the Punch also boasts a floating touchscreen infotainment system and automatic climate control. There have been reports claiming that the vehicle’s instrument panel is a semi-digital unit like the one in the Tata Altroz. The Punch has a multi-function steering wheel with voice and audio controls. The higher variants are expected to get cruise control as well.

The Tata Punch SUV is expected to employ the Revotron 1.2-litre petrol engine (86PS of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque), which is also used by the Tata Altroz, Tata Tigor and Tata Tiago. The transmission options might include a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT.

We are expecting the Tata Punch SUV price in India to be in the range of Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and KUV100 NXT. Going by the current craze of Indians for SUVs, don’t be surprised if the Punch takes a chunk from the market share of the Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

Spy Image Source – Shivam Gamerz