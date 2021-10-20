New Delhi: The Tata Punch is garnering very positive reviews since its introduction in the market. The sub-compact SUV boasts several USPs. It looks quite muscular for a small car, packs a solid punch when it comes to features and performs very well on the road as well. What else do you need from a car? Let us look at five important reasons why you should buy the Tata Punch.Also Read - Tata Punch vs Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Maruti Suzuki Ignis vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Price comparison

Tata Punch: Variants To Suit Your Personality

The Tata Punch has four judiciously-curated variants or personas to suit your personality. The car is available in Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative variants. Depending on the kind of features you need and the money you want to spend, you can select from these four variants. Also Read - Tata Punch Launched In India, Starting Price Of Rs 5.49 Lakh Valid Till December 31 Only

Tata Punch: Diligently Priced Lower Variants

We would say that the lower variants (Pure and Adventure) of the Tata Punch have been priced quite diligently. However, the higher variants (Accomplished and Creative) are slightly more expensive than what we were expecting. Following are the variant-wise introductory Tata Punch prices (ex-showroom, Delhi). Also Read - Tata Punch Launch In India Today, Here Are Important Details You Should Know

Pure 1.2L Petrol MT – Rs 5.49 lakh

Adventure 1.2L Petrol MT – Rs 6.39 lakh

Adventure 1.2L Petrol AMT – Rs 6.99 lakh

Accomplished 1.2L Petrol MT – Rs 7.29 lakh

Accomplished 1.2L Petrol AMT – Rs 7.89 lakh

Creative 1.2L Petrol MT – Rs 8.49 lakh

Creative 1.2L Petrol AMT – Rs 9.09 lakh

The Adventure variant of the Tata Punch seems to be its most value-for-money variant. You can even get more features added to this variant by going for the Rhythm pack, which is priced at Rs 35,000.

Tata Punch: Loaded To The Gills With Features

Tata Motors has loaded the Punch to the gills when it comes to features. It boasts projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, rain sensing wipers, auto-fold ORVMs, 16-inch diamond-cut alloys, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic temperature control, semi-digital instrument cluster with 7-inch coloured TFT display, multi-function steering wheel, height-adjustable driver seat, push-button start, cooled glove box and cruise control. It even gets iRA connected car tech with 25+ features. For a car of this segment, the Tata Punch does pack a hefty punch!

Tata Punch: Very High On Safety Standards

The Tata Punch is absolutely top-notch when it comes to safety standards. This is also justified by the Global NCAP results. The Tata Punch has achieved a 5-star safety rating for adult occupant protection and a 4-star safety rating for child occupant protection in Global NCAP’s latest crash tests. Based on the ALFA (agile light flexible advanced) architecture, the car is equipped with safety features like dual airbags, ABS with EBD and corner safety control, child seat ISOFIX anchor points, reverse parking camera, tyre puncture repair kit and segment-first brake sway control.

Tata Punch: Decent Performance

The Tata Punch comes with a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine. It develops 86PS of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a 5-speed and a 5-speed AMT. Although the engine is not very peppy, it performs decently at low speeds and mid-range. However, it does not like being pushed very hard and takes some time to reach triple-digit speeds. Both transmission units feel refined. The ride and handling of the Tata Punch is exceptional. The sub-compact SUV has impressive off-roading capabilities as well.