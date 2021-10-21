New Delhi: Tata Motors recently launched the Tata Punch in India. The expectations are quite high from the new sub-compact SUV, keeping in mind its pricing, design, features and capabilities. We have already driven the Tata Punch and believe that it has the potential to become Tata Motors’ best-selling vehicle, even overtaking the popular Tata Nexon, which is currently the automaker’s largest-selling model.Also Read - Tata Punch: 5 Reasons Why You Should Buy It

Tata Punch Creative Petrol AMT vs Tata Nexon XM(S) Turbo-Petrol AMT: Price

The top-spec variant of the Tata Punch, along with the customisation pack, is available for Rs 9.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The price is for the Creative 1.2L Petrol AMT variant with iRA pack. For a similar price, you can get the Tata Nexon's XM(S) 1.2L Turbo-Petrol AMT variant. The exact price for this variant is Rs 9.41 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). So, a question arises here. Whether you should go for the Tata Punch's top-spec variant with all the creature comforts the vehicle has to offer or the Tata Nexon's lower variant sans so many features?

Tata Punch Creative Petrol AMT vs Tata Nexon XM(S) Turbo-Petrol AMT: Features

If you talk about features, the Tata Punch Creative boasts projector headlamps with LED DRLs, auto headlamps, LED tail lamps, roof rails, rain-sensing wipers, auto-fold ORVMs, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, 90-degree opening doors, 7-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, semi-digital instrument cluster with 7-inch TFT display, multifunction steering wheel, fully automatic temperature control, six-way adjustable driver seat, cooled glove box, six speakers, push-button start, and cruise control, among others. It also gets over 25 connectivity features via the iRA connected car technology.

The XM(S) variant of the Tata Nexon is equipped with features like projector headlamps, auto headlamps, LED tail lamps, auto-fold ORVMs, rain-sensing wipers, roof rails, 16-inch steel wheels with covers, 3.5-inch Harman infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, fully digital instrument cluster, and multifunction steering wheel with audio and phone controls. It also gets an absolute dealmaker in the form of an electric sunroof, which is not available with the Tata Punch.

If you talk about safety, the Tata Punch has better ratings than the Tata Nexon. At Global NCAP’s crash tests, the Punch has bagged five stars in the adult occupant protection category and four stars in the child occupant protection category. In comparison, the Nexon has five stars in the adult occupant protection category and three stars in the child occupant protection category.

The Creative variant of the Punch comes with safety features like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and corner safety control, front fog lamp with cornering function, reverse parking camera, ISOFIX anchor points, tyre puncture repair kit and segment-first brake sway control. The Nexon XM(S) gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program, electronic traction control, roll-over mitigation, hydraulic brake assist, hill-hold control and ISOFIX anchor points.

Tata Punch Creative Petrol AMT vs Tata Nexon XM(S) Turbo-Petrol AMT: Engine

The Tata Punch has a single new-gen 1.2-litre Revotron naturally aspirated petrol engine developing 86PS of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. While a 5-speed MT is standard, the variant we are talking about gets a 5-speed AMT with segment-first Traction-Pro mode. The Tata Nexon has a more powerful 1.2-litre Revotron turbocharged petrol engine generating 120PS of maximum power and 170Nm of peak torque. Apart from a standard 6-speed MT, there is also a 6-speed AMT, which we are considering here. The Punch has two drive modes (City and Eco), while the Nexon gets three (City, Eco and Sport).

Tata Punch Creative Petrol AMT vs Tata Nexon XM(S) Turbo-Petrol AMT: Dimensions

The Tata Punch measures 3,827mm in length, 1,742mm in width and 1,615mm in height. It has a 2,445mm long wheelbase and a ground clearance of 187mm. The claimed boot space for the vehicle is up to 319 litres.

The Tata Nexon is longer than the Tata Punch at 3,993mm and wider at 1,811mm. The Nexon is 9mm shorter than the Punch at 1,606mm. However, the Nexon has a longer wheelbase than the Punch at 2,498mm and better ground clearance at 209mm. Also, the Nexon has a bigger boot than the Puncyh with a capacity of 350 litres.

In terms of size, the Tata Nexon is bigger than the Tata Punch. It has a better road presence. Even the cabin space is more.

Tata Punch Creative Petrol AMT vs Tata Nexon XM(S) Turbo-Petrol AMT: Verdict

If you are only and only concerned about features, you can go for the fully loaded Tata Punch Creative Petrol AMT with iRA pack. But if you want more space and more power, and can deal with slightly less features, the Tata Nexon XM(S) Turbo-Petrol AMT is the car for you. Keeping in mind the price of the two vehicles, we will suggest you go for the Tata Nexon XM(S) Turbo-Petrol AMT.