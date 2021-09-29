New Delhi: The upcoming Tata Punch is creating a lot of buzz in the market. There are many customers waiting eagerly for it to be launched. Tata Motors has already announced that the Punch will be unveiled on October 4, 2021. The official bookings for the micro-SUV are expected to commence on the same day. However, unofficial bookings for the Tata Punch have reportedly started in metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai, where dealers are accepting anywhere between Rs 5,000 and Rs 11,000 as a token amount from the customers for reserving their units. Among others, the Tata Punch will rival the Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. We are expecting the Punch to be priced between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom).Also Read - Tata Punch Variant Details, Colour Options Leaked Ahead Of Official Unveil on October 4

The Tata Punch might use the same Revotron 1.2-litre N-A petrol engine that powers the Tata Altroz, Tata Tigor and Tata Tiago. The engine develops 86PS of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. According to a recently-leaked document, the micro-SUV will have 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT choices. There will be four variants — Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. The customers will get as many as six paint choices — White, Grey, Stonehenge, Orange, Blue and Urban Bronze.

The exteriors of the Tata Punch are quite bold. At the same time, the use of black cladding accords the micro-SUV a sport touch. The front looks muscular with an upright single-slat black grille having chrome surrounds. The split headlamp looks premium. The blacked-out pillars give the Punch a floating-roof design. It is based on 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The tail lamp design looks quite unique.

For its expected price tag, the Tata Punch packs a lot of premium features inside the cabin. The dash and door trims have a dual-tone finish. There is a floating touchscreen infotainment system and we are expecting it to be Apple CarPlay and Android Auto-ready. There are blue accents around the air-con vents and this treatment in particular looks very nice. The flat-bottom steering wheel has controls for voice and audio. The instrument cluster is a semi-digital unit.