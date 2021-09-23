New Delhi: Tata Motors will unveil the all-new Punch on October 4, 2021. The Tata Punch will be the smallest SUV in the automaker’s portfolio that also includes the Tata Safari, Tata Harrier and Tata Nexon. The Tata Punch will challenge the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Mahindra KUV100 NXT. We are expecting the Tata Punch price in India to be in the range of Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom).Also Read - Tata Punch SUV Interior Details Revealed Officially. Check All Features Here

While the Tata Punch bookings are expected to commence on October 4, 2021, itself with its official unveil, the mini SUV will be launched in the country during the festive season. The new Punch is Tata Motors’ first SUV built on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture. Developed under Impact 2.0 design language, the Tata Punch boasts sporty exteriors with features like a broad upright grille, split headlamp setup, LED taillamps, blacked-out pillars and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Also Read - Top Upcoming SUVs: Volkswagen Taigun, Force Gurkha, MG Astor, Tata Punch, Mahindra XUV700

The cabin of the Tata Punch is equipped with features like a floating touchscreen infotainment system, flat-bottom multi-function steering wheel, and semi-digital instrument cluster, among others. Also available is the cruise control feature. There is dual-tone treatment on the dashboard and door trims. The horizontally stacked air vents have blue accents around them. Also Read - Tata Punch SUV Spied At Dealer Yard, More Features Revealed Ahead Of Festive Season Launch

The Tata Punch is expected to employ the Revotron 1.2-litre petrol engine, which is also used by the Tata Tiago, Tata Tigor and Tata Altroz. The engine develops 86PS of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. The new Punch might come with 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT choices.