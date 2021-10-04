New Delhi: The Tata Punch micro-SUV will be unveiled today. With its product line-up including models like the Tata Tiago, Tata Tigor, Tata Altroz, Tata Nexon, Tata Harrier and Tata Safari, Tata Motors has been registering quite impressive PV sales of late. The Tata Punch is expected to further bolster the numbers following its introduction in the country. Here are some important details about the upcoming micro-SUV you need to know.Also Read - Tata Punch Bookings To Open On October 4: Launch, Expected Price, Features, Specifications, Other Details

Tata Punch Launch In India

While Tata Motors has not announced the exact date yet, we know that the Punch will be launched in India this festive season.

Tata Punch Price In India

We are expecting the Tata Punch to be priced in the range of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Punch Bookings

The official bookings for the Tata Punch will open today after its unveil.

Tata Punch Rivals

The Tata Punch will lock horns with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

Tata Punch Variants

As per several reports, Tata Motors will offer the Punch in the following four variants.

Pure

Adventure

Accomplished

Creative

Tata Punch Features

The Tata Punch is loaded with features like a bold single-slat black grille, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lamps and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. A lot of black cladding has been used to give it a sporty feel. The pillars have been blacked-out for a floating-roof design. Tata Motors has given a glimpse of the micro-SUV’s cabin as well. Here, you find features like floating touchscreen infotainment system, semi-digital instrument cluster and multi-function steering wheel. The Punch gets cruise control feature as well. The dashboard and door trims have a dual-tone finish. The air-con vents have blue accents around them.

Tata Punch Colours

The Tata Punch will be reportedly available in six colour options.

Tata Punch Engine & Transmission

At the heart of the Tata Punch will be a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine. The engine is likely to produce 86PS of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. The customers will get a 5-speed MT as standard. There will be an option for a 5-speed AMT as well.