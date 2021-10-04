New Delhi: Tata Motors today unveiled the much-awaited Tata Punch micro-SUV. The Tata Punch bookings have commenced across all showrooms of the automaker and its official website for a token amount of Rs 21,000 as well. Tata Motors has also introduced a new virtual showroom for the Tata Punch. Being manufactured at the automaker’s Pune facility, the Tata Punch has been tested for more than 20 lakh kilometres across hot and arid, and high-altitude terrains.Also Read - Tata Punch Unveil Today: Bookings, Launch, Expected Price, Features, Other Details You Should Know

Tata Punch Features & Colour Options

The Tata Punch is quite a muscular-looking micro-SUV with an athletic stance. It combines the design elements of the Tata Harrier and the Tata Nexon. The Punch boasts exterior features like the signature humanity line at the front, split headlamp setup (projector headlamps with LED DRLs), signature LED tail lamps, roof rails, electrically-operated ORVMs, cladding on doors and wheel arches, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. It gets seven exterior colour options — Orcus White, Daytona Grey, Tropical Mist, Atomic Orange, Meteor Bronze, Tornado Blue and Calypso Red. Also available are dual-tone roof options in white and black. Also Read - Tata Punch Bookings To Open On October 4: Launch, Expected Price, Features, Specifications, Other Details

The Tata Punch has 90-degree opening doors for easy ingress and egress. Tata Motors claims that the Punch has a spacious cabin with best-in-class shoulder room. It gets a Granite Black dashboard with Glacier Grey inserts. The fabric seats have a signature tri-arrow pattern. The AC vents are body-coloured. The Punch comes with a 7-inch Harman Floating Island touchscreen infotainment system, which supprts Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a semi-digital instrument cluster with a 7-inch TFT display. The micro-SUV also boasts the iRA connected car technology. Also Read - Tata Punch Unofficial Bookings Commence. Details Inside

Among the other notable features of the Tata Punch are auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, push-button start, FATC (fully automatic temperature control), six-way adjustable driver seat, cooled glove box, voice recognition, six speakers (four speakers and two tweeters), leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel and gear shift knob, auto-fold ORVMs, tilt steering and cruise control. The Punch has more than 25 utility spaces and over as much as 366 litres of boot capacity.

Tata Punch Safety

Based on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture, the Tata Punch is built using over 40 per cent high-strength steel. It gets safety features like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and corner safety control, front fog lamp with cornering function, reverse parking camera, ISOFIX anchor points, and segment-first brake sway control. Tata Motors is also providing a tyre puncture repair kit with the Punch.

Tata Punch Engine, Transmission & Other Specs

The Tata Punch employs a new-generation 1.2-litre Revotron naturally-aspirated petrol engine with Dyna-Pro technology. The engine is tuned to produce 86PS of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. The engine can be had either with a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. The AMT options have segment-first Traction-Pro mode and altitude-adjusted tuning maps. There are two drive modes — City and Eco. Also available is the engine idle start/stop functionality. The Punch has a ground clearance of 187mm. Its water-wading capacity is 370mm. It has a 20.3-degree approach angle, 37.6-degree departure angle and 22.2-degree ramp over angle.

Tata Punch Variants & Custom Packs

The Tata Punch is being offered in four personas (variants) — Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. The buyers can opt for different custom packs as well. The Pure and Adventure variants have Rhythm pack, the Accomplished variant has Dazzle pack and the Creative variant has iRA pack.

Tata Punch Price & Rivals

We are expecting the Tata Punch price in India to be in the range of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.