New Delhi: Tata Motors will officially unveil the upcoming Tata Punch on October 4, 2021. However, details about the variants and colour options of the micro-SUV have leaked online before its planned debut.

Tata Punch Variant Details

According to a document shared in one "TATA Punch" group on Facebook, the micro-SUV will be available in Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative variants. This seems quite surprising as Tata Motors generally uses terms like XE, XM, XT and XZ, among others, for variant line-up of its models. In a way, this change is quite refreshing.

Tata Punch Colour Options

Going by the same document, the Tata Punch will have six colour options — White, Grey, Stonehenge, Orange, Blue and Urban Bronze.

The entry-level Pure variant will be offered in White colour only. The Adventure and Accomplished variants will have White, Grey and Stonehenge shades. The top-spec Creative variant will come in all the six paint schemes and will have dual-tone options as well. In dual-tone, White, Grey, Stonehenge, Orange and Urban Bronze colours will have a black roof, while Blue colour will have a white roof.

Tata Punch Engine & Transmission

The Tata Punch is expected to employ the same Revotron 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine (86PS of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque), which is used by the Tata Altroz, Tata Tigor and Tata Tiago. It will have 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT options.

The document also revealed that the 5-speed AMT option will be limited to the mid-spec Adventure and the top-spec Creative variants only. A 5-speed MT will be standard across all the variants.

Tata Punch Price & Rivals

We are expecting the Tata Punch price in India to be in the range of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Maruti Suzuki Ignis.