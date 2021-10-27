New Delhi: Tata Motors launched the Tata Punch in India on October 18. At present, the sub-compact SUV employs a naturally aspirated petrol engine. However, reports have now emerged claiming that the Tata Punch might get a turbo-petrol engine option by the end of February 2022 or early March 2022.Also Read - Not Enough Features in Your Tata Punch? Go For These Affordable Custom Packs

For the uninitiated, the Tata Punch comes with a new-gen 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Revotron naturally aspirated petrol engine that has Dyna-Pro technology. The engine develops 86PS of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. It can be paired either with a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT.

The Tata Punch might get the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine from the Tata Altroz. This engine is used by the Tata Nexon as well. While it produces 120PS of maximum power and 170Nm of peak torque in the Nexon, the output is comparatively lower in the Altroz at 111PS of maximum power and 140Nm of peak torque. Besides, the Nexon has 6-speed MT and 6-speed AMT options with this engine. The Altroz turbo-petrol only has a 5-speed MT unit.

The Tata Punch is offered in Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative variants. According to reports, the turbo-petrol engine option might be available with Accomplished and Creative variants only.

The Tata Punch price starts at Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the entry-level Pure variant and goes up to Rs 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-spec Creative variant. Also available are different customisation packs in the price range of Rs 30,000 to Rs 45,000.