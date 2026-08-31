Tata Safari 2026 Every Seat Review: 3rd Row space, comfort & Legroom tested

Planning to buy the Tata Safari 2026? Before making your decision, watch this detailed Tata Safari Every Seat Review and Reality Check.In this video, we take a closer look at one of the most important aspects of a three-row SUV — how comfortable is every seat? From the front seats to the second row and the third row, we test the real-world space, comfort, legroom, headroom and overall practicality offered by the Tata Safari.We especially focus on the third-row experience to find out whether it is genuinely comfortable for adults or better suited for children. We also check how easy it is to access the last row and how the seating comfort changes during longer journeys.Apart from the seating experience, this review covers the Safari’s design, cabin comfort, features, ride quality, performance, practicality and overall ownership experience also sharing my honest opinion about its strengths and weaknesses, along with the things you should know before buying this SUV.Whether you are looking for a spacious family SUV, planning long highway road trips, or regularly need all three rows, this Tata Safari 2026 review will help you understand what every seat really offers and whether this SUV is the right choice for your family.