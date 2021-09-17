New Delhi: Tata Motors today launched the exclusive Tata Safari Gold edition at a starting price of Rs 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The new Safari Gold edition is available in White Gold and Black Gold colour options. The exclusive edition of the SUV will be on display during the IPL games in Dubai.Also Read - Brendon McCullum Surprised on Virat Kohli Stepping Down as T20I Captain

The Tata Safari White Gold is derived from Frost White colour. It gets a black roof for the dual-tone exterior look and Mont Blanc marble finish mid pad with golden accents inside the cabin. The Tata Safari Black Gold has coffee bean-inspired black exterior with golden accents, while the cabin has dark marble finish mid pad with golden accents.

Further accentuating the Tata Safari Gold edition’s cabin are features like Oyster White Diamond quilted genuine leather seats, ventilated seats in first and second rows, wireless charger, air purifier, and Android Auto and Apple Carplay over Wifi. The vehicle sits on 18-inch Charcoal Black alloy wheels.

The new Safari Gold edition employs the same Kryotec 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that is available with other variants of the SUV. The engine develops 170PS of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque, and can be paired either with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT torque converter.

While the Tata Safari Gold MT is priced at Rs 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), the Tata Safari Gold AT is going to set you back by Rs 23.18 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).