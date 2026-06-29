Tata Sierra 2026: Things nobody told you about! Hidden features & design secrets

The 2026 Tata Sierra marks the return of one of Tata Motors’ most iconic SUVs, now with a completely modern design, premium cabin and advanced technology. In this video, we take a detailed walkaround of the all-new Tata Sierra, highlighting its hidden features, clever design elements and practical touches that many people might overlook.

We explore the exterior styling, connected LED lighting, alloy wheels, spacious cabin, panoramic sunroof, infotainment system, digital displays, premium interiors, comfort features and storage solutions. We also cover the latest safety technology, ADAS features, practicality and everything that makes the new Sierra stand out in its segment.

If you’re planning to buy the new Tata Sierra or simply want to know what makes this SUV special, this video has everything you need. Watch till the end to discover all the hidden features, smart innovations and first impressions of Tata’s highly anticipated SUV comeback.

