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Tata Sierra EV to Avinya: Upcoming Tata Cars Launching in India by 2027

Tata Sierra EV to Avinya: Upcoming Tata Cars Launching in India by 2027

Tata’s future lineup includes Sierra EV and Avinya, bringing new design, tech, and long-range EV options by 2027. Big push towards electrification!

Tata Motors is gearing up for a strong product offensive in India with multiple launches planned between 2026 and 2027, led by the much-anticipated Tata Sierra EV and the futuristic Tata Avinya. These upcoming models highlight Tata’s focus on expanding its electric vehicle portfolio and strengthening its presence across segments.

The Sierra EV is expected to launch around 2026–2027 and will be based on Tata’s dedicated Acti.ev platform. It is likely to offer multiple battery options, a claimed range of around 500 km, and even an all-wheel-drive setup, making it a strong contender in the electric SUV space.

Alongside this, Tata will introduce the Avinya, a premium EV that represents the brand’s future design and technology direction. Positioned as a high-end offering, the Avinya will feature a futuristic design, minimalist interiors, and advanced tech features aimed at global markets.

Other updates include refreshed versions of existing EVs like the Punch EV and Tiago EV, along with potential new models to expand Tata’s lineup further. Overall, Tata’s upcoming cars by 2027 will focus heavily on electrification, improved range, modern features, and a wider choice for Indian buyers.

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