Tata Sierra EV variants explained: Which variant should you buy?

The Tata Sierra EV is available in multiple variants and battery options, but choosing the right one can be confusing. So, which Tata Sierra EV variant actually offers the best value for your money?In this video, we take a detailed look at the complete Tata Sierra EV variant lineup, including the Pure, Pure S, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered A variants. We explain what each variant offers and how the features change as you move up the lineup.We also break down the differences between the 63kWh and 75kWh battery options, helping you understand which battery pack could be more suitable depending on your driving needs. From claimed range and performance to convenience features, technology, safety equipment and premium additions, this video covers everything you need to know before making a decision.We also compare the pricing of different variants and explain what extra features you get for the additional money. Whether you are looking for the most affordable Sierra EV, the best value-for-money variant, or the fully loaded top-end model, this detailed variant-wise comparison will help you choose the right Tata Sierra EV for your needs and budget.