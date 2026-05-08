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Tata Sierra, Safari EV & Avinya Explained: Design, Features, Launch and Price

Tata Sierra, Safari EV & Avinya Explained: Design, Features, Launch and Price

Upcoming Tata EVs including the Tata Sierra EV, Tata Safari EV & Avinya could redefine India’s electric SUV market.

In this video, we explain everything about Tata Motors’ futuristic EV lineup, including the Tata Sierra EV, Tata Safari EV, and the premium Tata Avinya. Tata is preparing some of the biggest electric SUV launches in India, and these models could completely transform the EV market in the coming years.

The iconic Sierra is making a comeback in an all-electric avatar with a modern design, connected lighting, premium interiors, and advanced EV technology. The Safari EV is expected to become Tata’s flagship family electric SUV with spacious seating, long-range capability, and premium comfort features. Meanwhile, the futuristic Avinya will represent Tata’s next-generation EV vision with a minimalist cabin, advanced software, fast-charging tech, and over 500km expected range.

We also discuss expected features like panoramic sunroof, ADAS, dual digital screens, connected car tech, AWD possibilities, charging technology, expected prices, and launch timelines. Reports suggest Tata could launch the Sierra EV and Avinya in 2026 as part of its aggressive EV expansion strategy.

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