Tata Tiago 2026 & Tiago.ev Explained: Features, Price & More

Tata launches the Next Gen Tiago & Tiago.ev with new design, dual screens, 360° camera, wireless tech, 6 airbags and faster EV charging. Prices start at ₹4.69 lakh.

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Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has launched the Next Gen Tiago and Tiago.ev in India, introducing updates across design, technology, safety and powertrain options in the hatchback segment.

The new Tiago range is available in petrol, iCNG and electric variants with prices starting at ₹4.69 lakh for the ICE version and ₹6.99 lakh for the Tiago.ev under full ownership.

The company has also introduced a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) ownership model for the Tiago.ev with pricing starting at ₹4.69 lakh plus a battery usage cost of ₹2.6 per kilometre.

Design and Exterior Updates

The Next Gen Tiago petrol and iCNG variants continue to be based on Tata Motors X-ALFA architecture. The hatchback receives revised proportions, redesigned front and rear sections, updated alloy wheel designs and new lighting elements.

Exterior highlights include:

* Lux Beam headlamps with LED DRLs

* Connected tail lamp styling

* R15 diamond-cut alloy wheels

* Wider stance and revised proportions

The Tiago range also gets new colour options including:

* Varanasi Vibrance (exclusive to ICE)

* Dehradun Dew (exclusive to EV)

* Pangong Pulse

* Sobo Surge

Interior and Technology Features

Inside the cabin, Tata Motors has introduced a redesigned dashboard layout featuring dual-screen integration along with revised upholstery and centre console elements.

Key interior and tech additions include:

* Dual-screen dashboard layout

* SportLuxe steering wheel

* Grand Tech centre console

* 26.03 cm HD touchscreen infotainment system

* Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

* Wireless smartphone charger

* Dual smartphone storage deck

* iRA connected car technology with 35+ connected features

The Tiago range also introduces a 360-degree surround view system and blind view monitor, features generally seen in higher vehicle segments.

Tiago.ev Gets Faster Charging and Battery Warranty

The Tiago.ev receives updates focused on charging convenience and EV ownership flexibility.

Tata Motors claims the updated electric hatchback can add 100 km of range in 18 minutes under fast charging conditions. The EV also gets a 65W Type-C charging port inside the cabin.

The company has additionally announced a Lifetime Battery Warranty for the Tiago.ev.

Powertrain and Transmission Options

Available configurations include:

* Petrol Manual

* Petrol AMT

* iCNG Manual

* iCNG AMT

* Electric

Tata Motors stated that the Tiago remains the only hatchback in the segment to offer a twin-cylinder CNG setup with an AMT transmission.

Safety Features

Safety updates have also been introduced across the Tiago lineup.

The Tiago.ev comes equipped with six airbags and electronic stability systems as standard. The ICE variants receive additions such as:

* 360-degree surround view camera

* Blind view monitor

Tata Motors also stated that the vehicle structure has been engineered for double-impact collision scenarios.