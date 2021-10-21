New Delhi: Tata Motors will reportedly launch the Tata Tiago CNG and the Tata Tigor CNG in India next month. According to several reports, Tata dealers have already started accepting unofficial bookings for both models and they are charging anywhere between Rs 5,000 and Rs 11,000.

At present, the Tata Tiago and the Tata Tigor are available in petrol-only guise. They employ the same 3-cylinder 1.2-litre Revotron naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 86PS of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. Both cars have 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT options. The CNG variants might be introduced with a manual transmission only.

The Tata Tiago has been one of the top-selling cars of Tata Motors. However, the performance of the Tata Tigor has not been that good in terms of sales. But with rising petrol prices, one can expect both Tata Tiago CNG and Tata Tigor CNG to attract more buyers.

The Tata Tiago is sold in XE, XT(O), XT, XZ and XZ+ variants. The Tata Tigor has XE, XM, XZ and XZ+ variants. We are expecting the Tiago CNG to be made available in XT variant, while the Tigor CNG might be introduced in XM variant.

We are expecting the Tata Tiago CNG to be priced close to Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG and the Hyundai Santro CNG. The Tata Tigor CNG might be launched at nearly Rs 6.75 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG.

Tata Motors recently launched the Tata Punch sub-compact SUV in India. Priced between Rs 5.49 lakh and Rs 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new Punch is loaded to the gills with creature comforts. The Tata Punch has also achieved a 5-star safety rating for adult occupant protection and a 4-star safety rating for child occupant protection in Global NCAP’s latest crash tests.