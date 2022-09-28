Tata Tiago EV Launch LIVE:  Tata Motors is all geared up for the launch of the new Tiago EV today, September 28. This new EV will join the brand’s electric vehicle range, including the Tigor EV, Nexon EV Prime, and Nexon EV Max. Upon launch, Tata Tiago will also become the first premium hatchback to be offered as an EV in India. The automaker had earlier posted few teaser images of the new Tiago EV revealing various new features such as connected car features with smartwatch compatibility, cruise control, leatherette seat covers, and re-gen modes. It is also likely to feature a blanked-off grille, redesigned bumpers, and new alloy wheels. The Tiago EV is expected to be the most affordable EV in the Indian market. The hatchback is already sold with petrol as well as a CNG powertrain.Also Read - Mahindra XUV 400 Electric Official Reveal Today: Here's What To Expect; Watch LIVE Here

TATA TIAGO EV LAUNCH LIVE UPDATES

Also Read - Tata Motors Launches New SUV Teaser | Here's What Interested Buyers Can Expect

Also Read - Bengaluru: Tata Motors To Supply 921 Electric Buses To BMTC

Live Updates

  • 8:49 AM IST

    Tata Tiago EV Launch LIVE: Is EV cheaper than CNG?

    The CNG cars Prices start from ₹5-9 Lakhs in India. The maintenance cost of an electric car is comparatively much lower. The maintenance cost is higher for a CNG car. Electric cars have zero-emission levels as it functions on batteries rather than on combustion engines.

  • 8:48 AM IST

    Tata Tiago EV Launch LIVE: Tiago EV mileage

    The Electric version comes with 26kWh battery and generates power. It can drive 306Km on full charge.

  • 8:38 AM IST

    Tata Tiago EV Launch LIVE: Tiago EV fast charging battery

    Boasting of a 300 km range on a single charge, the Tata Tiago EV is likely to share the 26kWh lithium-ion battery pack used for Tigor EV. Going by the stats available for Tata Tigor, it is likely that the battery will take about an hour to recharge up to 80 percent using a DC fast charger.

  • 8:37 AM IST

    Tata Tiago EV Launch LIVE: Tiago EV exterior look

    The hatchback will come with a closed grille at the front with EV badging and blue accents to highlight its EV credentials.

  • 8:35 AM IST

    Tata Tiago EV Launch LIVE: Tiago EV price

    Prices for the Tata Tiago EV are most likely to start at around Rs 9 lakh, ex-showroom. The top-spec trim should cost between Rs 12 to 13 lakh.

  • 8:33 AM IST

    Tata Tiago EV Launch LIVE: Tiago EV features

    Tata Tiago EV will have fast charging capabilities, cruise control, one pedel driving, multiple modes of regenerative and connected car technology.

  • 8:31 AM IST

    Tata Tiago EV Launch LIVE: Tiago EV color options

    Tata Tiago EV is likely to be offered in Signature Teal Blue and Daytona Grey colours.

  • 8:30 AM IST

    Tata Tiago EV Launch LIVE: Tiago EV interior

    Teal blue accents will be used within the cabin in place of the chrome-finished trim pieces. In order to give the EV appeal inside as well, a tri-arrow design for the upholstery might also be used in the Teal Blue colour. The dual-tone theme for the interior like the Tigor EV will remain as is.