Tata Tiago EV Launch LIVE: Tata Motors is all geared up for the launch of the new Tiago EV today, September 28. This new EV will join the brand’s electric vehicle range, including the Tigor EV, Nexon EV Prime, and Nexon EV Max. Upon launch, Tata Tiago will also become the first premium hatchback to be offered as an EV in India. The automaker had earlier posted few teaser images of the new Tiago EV revealing various new features such as connected car features with smartwatch compatibility, cruise control, leatherette seat covers, and re-gen modes. It is also likely to feature a blanked-off grille, redesigned bumpers, and new alloy wheels. The Tiago EV is expected to be the most affordable EV in the Indian market. The hatchback is already sold with petrol as well as a CNG powertrain.Also Read - Mahindra XUV 400 Electric Official Reveal Today: Here's What To Expect; Watch LIVE Here

TATA TIAGO EV LAUNCH LIVE UPDATES