Tata Tiago EV Pros & Cons 2026 | Worth Buying or Not?

Driving the Tata Tiago in real conditions. From mileage and comfort to drawbacks and city drivability, here’s everything you should know before buying.

Published date india.com Published: May 18, 2026 2:36 PM IST
email india.com By Deepika Saini email india.com Deepika Saini email india.com

Thinking of buying the Tata Tiago? In this video, we share a real-world review covering both the positives and negatives after proper driving experience. From ride quality, mileage, comfort and city usability to cabin refinement, engine performance and missing features, everything is discussed honestly.

We also talk about how the Tiago compares against rivals like the WagonR, Celerio and Grand i10 Nios in daily driving conditions. If you are planning to buy a budget hatchback and want a practical perspective instead of pure praise, this video will help you understand where the Tiago performs well and where it still feels behind the competition.

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