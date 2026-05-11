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Tata Tiago ev Review 2026: Is This Still The Best Budget Electric Car?

Tata Tiago ev Review 2026: Is This Still The Best Budget Electric Car?

Real-world review of the Tata Tiago EV covering range, charging, comfort, practicality & daily usability in 2026.

The Tata Tiago EV is one of the most accessible electric cars in India, but how practical is it in 2026? In this video, we take a detailed look at its real-world range, charging experience, performance, comfort, features, and daily usability without focusing only on the positives.

We test how the Tiago.ev performs in city traffic, highway conditions, and regular day-to-day driving. The video also covers battery range in real usage, charging time, cabin practicality, rear seat comfort, boot space, and ride quality. Along with this, we discuss areas where the car could feel limited, including charging infrastructure dependency, rear seat space, highway range expectations, and overall long-distance usability.

Inside the cabin, we check the infotainment system, connected features, climate control, and overall practicality for everyday use. We also talk about maintenance costs, running costs compared to petrol cars, and whether the Tiago.ev still makes sense with increasing competition in the affordable EV segment.

If you are planning to buy an entry-level electric car, this review gives you a realistic overview of the Tata Tiago.ev and what you should expect before making a decision.

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