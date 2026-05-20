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Tata Tiago ev Review 2026: Is This Still The Best Budget Electric Car?

Tata Tiago ev Review 2026: Is This Still The Best Budget Electric Car?

Tata Tiago.ev in 2026 — real-world range, charging, comfort, practicality & daily usability tested. Does this affordable EV still make sense today?

The Tata Tiago.ev is one of the most affordable electric cars currently available in India, but does it still make sense in 2026? In this video, we take a detailed look at its real-world range, charging experience, city drivability, comfort, practicality and overall ownership experience. We also discuss performance in daily traffic conditions, cabin space, features, ride quality and areas where the Tiago.ev still feels limited compared to newer EVs in the market. If you are planning to switch to an electric car for daily use, this review covers everything you need to know before considering the Tata Tiago.ev in 2026.