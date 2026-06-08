Tata Tiago Petrol vs Tiago iCNG 2026 | Which One Should You Buy?

Confused between the Tata Tiago Petrol and Tiago iCNG? In this video, we compare both variants in detail to help you choose the right one for your needs. We cover mileage, running costs, performance, maintenance, features, boot space, practicality, and overall ownership experience. Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly daily commuter or a fuel-efficient hatchback for long-term savings, this comparison will give you all the answers. Watch till the end to find out which Tiago variant offers better value for money in 2026 and which one suits your driving requirements the best.

