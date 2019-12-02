New Delhi: Tata Motors has extended the unveiling date of its Nexon EV by a day. The Nexon, which is an electrical vehicle (EV), will now be launched on December 17, instead of the earlier reported December 16.

However, the commercial launch of the Nexon EV, which will be Tata’s first electric SUV in the country, will only take place between January and March next year. Tigor, which was launched in India in March 2017, is the group’s first electric car in the country.

According to reports, the Nexon EV will be based on the facelifted Nexon SUV. It will be Tata’s first car to be powered by its Ziptron electric powertrain technology, with a range which is expected to be between 250-300 kilometres on a single charge. Additionally, it will use a Lithium-ion battery, which will be liquid-cooled as well as resistant to dust and water. Tata will also offer an eight-year warranty on the battery.

Further, a battery management system (BMS) has been provided in the Ziptron powertrain system for the purpose of extending the battery life till up to eight years. For smooth and consistent performance in hot weather, the Ziptron has also been provided with a dedicated cooling circuit.

On the price front, the Nexon EV will likely cost between Rs 15-17 lakh.

Before the EV, however, Tata will unveil the much-anticipated Altroz Hatchback on December 3.