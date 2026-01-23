Home

Tata XPRES Line-up Expands with Petrol and CNG Options

Tata Motors has launched the XPRES in petrol and CNG for the fleet segment. Prices start at ₹5.59 lakh (petrol) and ₹6.59 lakh (CNG), expanding the XPRES range beyond EV.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has introduced the XPRES in petrol and CNG powertrain options in India. The new variants expand the XPRES range beyond the electric version and are aimed at the fleet segment.

Bookings for the XPRES Petrol and CNG are open across authorised Tata Motors fleet dealerships. Prices start at ₹5.59 lakh for the petrol variant and ₹6.59 lakh for the CNG variant (ex-showroom).

The XPRES is positioned as a sedan for commercial and fleet operations, with the addition of internal combustion engine options intended to cater to a wider set of fleet requirements.

