New Delhi: The world’s most valued automobile corporation by market cap, Tesla has been planning entry in India for over half a decade now. CEO Elon Musk himself said this numerous times, including earlier this year. Also Read - Elon Musk Beats Bill Gates to Become World's Second Richest Person

However, a report by ET AUTO claims that Tesla is preparing to officially enter India as soon as next month, January 2021. It states that Tesla will open pre-bookings for the Model 3 and then start deliveries for the car by June or the end of Q1 2021-2022. Also Read - Elon Musk Calls COVID-19 Test 'Bogus' After Receiving Positive and Negative Results on Same Day, Gets Slammed by Netizens

“According to sources privy to the matter, the world’s most valued automobile corporation by market cap has sealed plans to resume bookings next month and start delivery by the end of the first quarter of 2021-22,” said the report.

In October Musk had tweeted that Tesla will launch in India in 2021. Tesla has also explored opening an R&D centre and a battery manufacturing facility in the country. The company has had plans to enter India since 2016 when it began pre-bookings for the Model 3.

It has been said that Tesla will be importing the car fully, perhaps from China and will be selling them online itself. It will not be selling the cars via dealerships. It has been rumoured that the car could cost as much as Rs 55 lakh. The car has a range of up to 500 kilometres and a top speed of 162 kmph. It can even do 0-100 kmph in 3.1 seconds. As of now, there is no official confirmation from the company.