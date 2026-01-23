Home

Thar ROXX Gets STAR Edition: Key Changes Explained

The Thar ROXX range expands with the new STAR Edition, which adds interior and exterior styling changes without mechanical updates.

New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has introduced the Thar ROXX STAR Edition in India. The new variant joins the existing Thar ROXX range and features exterior and interior design changes.

Key exterior updates on the Thar ROXX STAR Edition include a piano black front grille and piano black alloy wheels. Inside, the variant gets all-black leatherette seats with suede accents. The STAR Edition is offered in four exterior colour options-Citrine Yellow, Tango Red, Everest White, and Stealth Black.

The Thar ROXX STAR Edition continues with the same engine and transmission options as the standard Thar ROXX. These include the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol G20 TGDi engine producing 130 kW and 380 Nm, and the 2.2-litre dieselengine delivering 128.6 kW and 400 Nm. All variants are offered with a rear-wheel-drive layout.

Feature highlights include front ventilated seats, a sliding armrest, 60:40 split rear seats with recline, cruise control, a touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, connected car features, surround-view camera, and a Harman Kardon audio system.

On the safety front, the vehicle is equipped with six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, front and rear parking sensors, rear parking camera, auto-dimming IRVM, SOS, and other standard safety features.

The Thar ROXX STAR Edition is available in both manual and automatic transmission options across petrol and diesel variants. Prices (ex-showroom) start at ₹16.85 lakh and go up to ₹18.35 lakh, depending on the variant.

