New Delhi: The iconic TVS Scooty has breached the sales milestone of 50 lakh units since its launch in India. At present, the TVS Scooty range comprises of two products — Scooty Pep+ and Zest 110.

The TVS Scooty Pep+ is available in three variants — Gloss Series, Princess Pink and Matte Edition. Below are their prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Gloss Series – Rs 57,959

Princess Pink – Rs 60,859

Matte Edition – Rs 60,859

Powering the TVS Scooty Pep+ is a single-cylinder, 4-stroke, ET-Fi (Ecothrust fuel injection), 87.8cc engine that develops 5.4PS of maximum power and 6.5Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a CVT (continuous variomatic transmission). It gets features like telescopic front suspension, alloy wheels, LED DRL, under-seat storage hooks, open glove box, USB charger and side stand alarm.

The TVS Zest 110 comes in a single Matte Series variant priced at Rs 66,318 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It employs a single-cylinder, 4-stroke, ET-Fi, 109.7cc engine that produces 7.8PS of maximum power and 8.8Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a CVT unit.

The TVS Zest 110 is the first 110cc scooter to conquer the Khardung La pass. Among its prominent features are LED DRL, LED tail lamp, dual-tone seat, front glove box, parking brake, telescopic front suspension, and tubeless tyres.

Apart from the TVS Scooty Pep+ and the TVS Zest 110, TVS Motor Company sells scooters like the TVS Jupiter (110cc and 125cc) and TVS Ntorq.