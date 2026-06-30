The truth about ethanol fuel in India | E20, flex fuel & more explained

Is E20 fuel really safe for your car? What’s the difference between E20, E85, and E100? What is a flex-fuel vehicle, and why is India rapidly shifting towards ethanol-blended fuels? In this video, we sit down with industry experts to answer the most common questions and clear up the biggest myths surrounding ethanol fuel. We explain how different ethanol blends affect engine performance, fuel efficiency, maintenance, and long-term reliability, along with which vehicles are compatible with each blend.

You’ll also learn how flex-fuel technology works and why it is considered an important step toward reducing fuel imports and emissions. Whether you’re planning to buy a new car, already own an E20-compatible vehicle, or simply want to understand the future of mobility in India, this discussion provides clear, practical insights backed by expert opinions. Watch till the end to make informed decisions about your vehicle and understand what ethanol-blended fuels mean for Indian roads.

