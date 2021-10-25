New Delhi: Vazirani Automotive has unveiled the Ekonk. An all-electric single-seater hypercar built using carbon fibre, the Ekonk is claimed to be the lightest electric car ever. It is the company’s second model after the Shul.

The Ekonk has been tested at the newly inaugurated NATRAX facility, which is located some 50km away from Indore. Belting out an enormous 722bhp of maximum power, the electric hypercar can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in merely 2.54 seconds and reach a top speed of 309kmph.

Surprisingly, the Ekonk weighs only 738kg. Now if you again go back to the power figure (722bhp), you will realise that this electric hypercar’s power-to-weight ratio is almost 1:1. That the Ekonk has a carbon fibre body is one of the major reasons for its light weight.

One look at the Ekonk and you will understand that its design is very aerodynamic, helping it move swiftly through air. We are expecting its drag co-efficient to be very low as well. The covered rear wheels also add to the aerodynamic character.

According to Vazirani Automotive, its battery construction and material innovation enable batteries to breathe directly through the air seamlessly. The company claimed that the Ekonk is the first car that breathes and that its character is as mechanical and as pure as an electric car can be.