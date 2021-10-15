New Delhi: BMW Motorrad has launched the all-new BMW C 400 GT in India. Priced at Rs 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom), the premium mid-size scooter has taken the CBU (completely built up) route to enter the country.Also Read - BMW C 400 GT Launched In India At Rs 9.95 Lakh: Features, Specifications, Paints, Other Details Inside

BMW C 400 GT Features

The new BMW C 400 GT has an aerodynamic front with a twin-LED headlight setup, LED DRL and integrated LED turn indicators. The high windshield not only looks stylish but also offers better wind protection. There are a couple of glove compartments and a flexcase under the single-section seat. With Keyless Ride, the rider can conveniently operate ignition, steering lock, seat, filler cap and storage compartments. The scooter gets stainless steel exhaust system, and LED tail light and rear turn indicators.

The new BMW C 400 GT features a multifunction instrument cluster with a 6.5-inch coloured TFT, BMW Motorrad multi-controller and BMW Motorrad Connectivity apps. The scooter is equipped with a side stand as well as a centre stand. It also gets a USB charging socket.\

BMW C 400 GT Engine, Gearbox, Top Speed

At the heart of the new BMW C 400 GT is a 350cc, water-cooled, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve engine that belts out 34hp of maximum power and 35Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a stepless CVT gearbox. The scooter features a ride-by-wire throttle as well. It can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 9.5 seconds and reach a top speed of more than 139kmph.

BMW C 400 GT Other Specifications

The new BMW C 400 GT is based on a tubular steel frame. The suspension duties are performed by a telescopic fork at the front and double spring struts at the rear. The scooter has aluminium cast wheels (15-inch front and 14-inch rear). There are twin 265mm discs at the front with 4-piston calipers and a single 265mm disc at the rear with a single-piston floating caliper. The scooter gets ASC (automatic stability control) and BMW Motorrad ABS as standard.

BMW C 400 GT Colours

The new BMW C 400 GT is being offered in Style Triple Black and Alpine White colour options.

BMW C 400 GT Warranty

There is a standard three-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty on the new BMW C 400 GT. The warranty can be extended to fourth and fifth years.

BMW C 400 GT Complete Equipment List

Standard equipment:

BMW Motorrad ABS

Stainless steel exhaust system

LED headlight

LED rear light and turn indicators

Keyless Ride

Flexcase

Self calibrating ASC

Centre stand

USB charging socket

Ride-by-wire

Optional equipment:

Comfort package (heated grips and heated seat)

BMW Motorrad Connectivity (TFT colour display, multi-controller and associated apps)

LED DRL

Anti-theft alarm system

Optional accessories: