Muscat: TVS Motor Company has joined hands with Oman-based Bahwan International Group (BIG) to further expand its market presence in Iraq. At present, the Indian 2-wheeler and 3-wheeler manufacturer sells products like TVS XL 100, TVS HLX 150, TVS Ntorq, TVS Jupiter, TVS Wego, TVS Max 125 and TVS King Deluxe Plus, in Iraq.

According to a tri-party deal signed between TVS and BIG, ARATA International FZC will be the new distributor and Fawz Al Lateef will be the new dealership partner in Iraq. ARATA International FZC is a subsidiary of BIG and has a strong presence in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region.

The deal was signed between BIG Chairman Sheikh Ahmed Bahwan and TVS Motor Company Joint Managing Director Sudarshan Venu in Muscat, Oman. Both groups will explore other avenues of cooperation in Oman and India as well.

BIG and its channel partners plan to operate more than 30 dealerships for TVS Motor Company. The dealerships will include 3S (sales, service and spares) facilities in all the major cities of Iraq.

“We are delighted to partner with a reputed group like BIG, to strengthen our presence in the MENA region. ARATA International FZC, a part of BIG LLC, comes with rich experience, deep understanding, and vast industry knowledge. Iraq is an important market for us, and ARATA International FZC’s extensive distribution network, along with our shared ethos and values, makes them the ideal strategic partner. This association with them is a significant step towards further expanding and bolstering TVS Motor Company’s market presence in Iraq,” Venu said.

“We are happy to join hands with a multinational brand like TVS Motor Company. This partnership will be instrumental in bringing a wide range of mobility solutions and will cater to the requirements of a broad range of customer segments in the country. The quality prowess of TVS Motor Company combined with our strong understanding of the market will definitely create an impact in mobility space in Iraq,” BIG Executive Director Abdullah Bahwan said.