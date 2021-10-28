New Delhi: The 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift will make its debut at the GIIAS (Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show) next month. Although the new model will be a facelift for the Indian market when it is launched in our country next year, it will be a completely fresh product for the Indonesian market. At present, the second-generation Hyundai Creta is sold in India and it was introduced here in March 2020.Also Read - Hyundai Creta Facelift 2022: What We Know So Far

The 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift will enter India with a host of updates to the front and rear. Going by the images released by Hyundai Motors Indonesia, it becomes ample clear that the new Hyundai Creta's front is inspired by that of the new Hyundai Tucson. The signature cascading grille has been replaced by a new 'Parametric Jewel' grille having integrated LED DRLs. The LED headlamps and the front bumper have been redesigned. Changes have been made to LED tail lamps and the rear bumper as well.

The most important addition to the India-spec 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift might be ADAS (advanced driver assistance system). Recently, rival MG Astor was launched in India with segment-first ADAS having 14 autonomous level 2 features. Besides, there might be a new 10.25-inch LCD instrument cluster replacing the current 7-inch supervision cluster with digital display. One can also expect Hyundai Motor India to update the new Hyundai Creta's Blue Link connectivity technology with additional features. The mid-size will continue with features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 8-speaker Bose premium sound system and panoramic sunroof.

We are not expecting any mechanical changes in the 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift. There might be similar powertrains — 1.4-litre Turbo-GDi petrol engine (140PS/242Nm) with 7-speed DCT, 1.5-litre petrol motor (115PS/144Nm) with 6-speed MT and IVT automatic options, and 1.5-litre diesel engine (115PS/250Nm) with 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT torque converter options.

The new Hyundai Creta launch in India is expected to take place in the first half of 2022. It might be priced a little bit higher than the current model, which sits in the price bracket of Rs 10.16 lakh to Rs 17.87 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift will lock horns with the likes of the Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Nissan Kicks and Renault Duster.