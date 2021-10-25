New Delhi: Electric two-wheeler manufacturer eBikeGo has received more than 1 lakh bookings for the Rugged electric moto-scooter, which was launched in India nearly two months back. The company claimed that it has garnered 1,06,650 paid bookings worth Rs 1,000 crore for the eBikeGo Rugged electric moto-scooter till date.

eBikeGo is expecting the Rugged to get almost 50,000 more bookings worth Rs 500 crore in the coming months. For Diwali, the company is introducing the Rugged in four new colour options — Red, Blue, Black and Rugged Special Edition.

The eBikeGo Rugged electric moto-scooter is claimed to be developed and built “entirely in India”. It gets a 3kW motor and dual 2kWh battery packs. The Rugged has a claimed top speed of up to 70kmph and a maximum range of up to 160km on a single full charge. For a full charge, the battery takes 3.5hours. The Rugged has a steel body and is based on a cradle chassis. It has a 30-litre storage capacity. The electric moto-scooter has 12 smart sensors.

eBikeGo boasts master franchises of the Rugged in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra. It has 22 dealerships across the three states and one cost and freight agent. The company is planning to establish Rugged franchises in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Delhi, among others. eBikeGo claimed that Bigbasket, Amazon, Delhivery, Zomato and other big food delivery and retail companies have expressed interest in the Rugged and have signed on as significant B2B clients.

eBikeGo has collaborated with mBnk, a phygital financial services marketplace, to launch the Rugged in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. According to the company, the contribution of tier 2 and rural markets stands at nearly 67 per cent to the total Rugged bookings.