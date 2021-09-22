New Delhi: Okaya Group’s electric vehicle arm Okaya EV has launched the Freedum electric scooter at a starting price of Rs 69,900 (ex-showroom). Claimed to be 100 per cent made-in-India, the Okaya Freedum electric scooter will be manufactured at Okaya’s plant in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. The Freedum electric scooter is Okaya EV’s third product after the ClassIQ electric scooter and the AvionIQ electric scooter.

Okaya Freedum Variants

The Okaya Freedum electric scooter has presently been introduced in two low-speed variants — Freedum LI-2 and Freedum LA-2. A couple of high speed and high range variants (over 250km on a single charge) will be launched in near future.

Okaya Freedum Top Speed, Range, Charging

Both Freedum LI-2 and Freedum LA-2 are powered by a 250W BLDC hub motor. In the case of the Freedum LI-2, the motor is paired with a 48V 30Ah lithium-ion battery, while the Freedum LA-2 has a 48V 28Ah VRLA battery. Both electric scooters have a similar top speed of 25kmph and loading capacity of 150kg. The Freedum LI-2 has a range of 70-80km on a single charge and its battery takes 4-5 hours for a full charge. The claimed range for the Freedum LA-2 on a single charge is 50-60km, while its battery takes 8-10 hours to juice up completely.

Okaya Freedum Features

The Okaya Freedum electric scooter sits on a tubular frame. It has telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. There are 10-inch alloy wheels shod with tubeless tyres. It employs a disc brake at the front, while the rear has a drum brake. The Freedum is equipped with features like LED headlamp with LED DRLs, digital instrument cluster, remote lock/unlock, wheel lock, antitheft alarm, reverse mode and regenerative braking system, as standard.

Okaya Freedum Colours

As many as 12 colour options, including White, Red, Blue, Black, Green, Brown and Beige are available in the Okaya Freedum electric scooter.