An Indian company is giving BMW bikes to its employees on new joining. Bharat Pe is planning to triple its tech team. The company is offering this offer to attract new people. BharatPe, the third-largest company in India's Point of Sale ie POS category, has announced bumper joining perks for its new employees. Under this, apart from BMW bikes, Apple iPad Pro, Samsung Galaxy Watch, the new employees will also be taken on the Dubai Tour in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup to be held in November.

Fintech startup company BharatPe has launched a bike package to hire good engineers. Employees opting for this option during joining will get bikes like BMW G 310 R, KTM Duke 390, Jawa Perak, KTM RC 390, and Royal Enfield Himalayan. The company said in its statement, 'Some new products will be launched in the merchant and consumer space. For which we will hire 100 new people in the tech team.

The new joining will have the option to choose between 'Bike Package' and 'Gadgets Package'. The bike package will have 5 bikes to choose from including BMWG310R, Jawa Parek, KTM, Duke 390, KTM RC 390, and Royal Enfield Himalayan. In the gadgets package, the company is giving the option of Apple iPad Pro, Bose Headphone, Harman Kardon Speaker, Samsung Galaxy Watch, chair for working from home, Firefox 27.5D cycle among other accessories. This package will be available to the existing employees of the company as well as the old employees if he recommends a tech expert to join the company and he accepts their advice.

Not only this, but the company is also offering the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is starting in Dubai in October this year. On behalf of the company, all the employees of its team will also be taken to Dubai to watch the match.

Significantly, BharatPe has announced its appraisal for the current financial year 8 months in advance. The benefit of the appraisal which would have been received in the year 2022 has also been given now. This has already been implemented from 1 July 2021. The appraisal is divided into two parts.

Ashneer Grover, Co-Founder, and CEO, BharatPe Company, says, “We are building the banking system in India for the next generation. We are inviting new talent to join us. Last week BharatPe said that it wants to grow its point of sale (POS) business three-fold to Rs 6 billion or Rs 44719 crore.